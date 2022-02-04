(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Nazria Pakistan Trust's gold medal award to his grandfather Chaudhry Muhammad Owais was a recognition to his services in Tehreek-e-Azadi.

In a tweet the minister said that Chaudhry Owais and Syed Zameer Jafari had provided excellent leadership to the All India Muslim League in Jhelum district.

Praying for their souls' eternal peace he said, "May Allah Almighty bless their souls".