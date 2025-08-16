"Nazriya Pakistan Council Celebrates Independence Day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Nazriya Pakistan Council hosted a special ceremony to mark the Pakistan's Independence Day.

The collaborators for the event included Bazeecha Welfare Foundation, Sunshine Gharana Foundation, Pakistan Girl Guides.

The event begun with the flag-hoisting ceremony in the courtyard of Aiwan-e-Quaid, a tradition dating back to NPC’s founding chairman, the late Zahid Malik. Senator Irfan Siddiqui was also present on the occasion.He also planted commemorative sapling as part of the seasonal plantation drive, said a press release here on Saturday.

After the flag-hoisting, the ceremony was formally commenced. Chairperson of Bazeecha Welfare Foundation Irum Mumtaz gave the opening remarks and welcomed the distinguished guests.

In his address, Veteran journalist, intellectual, and Parliamentary Leader of PML-N, Senator Irfan Siddiqui noted that Pakistan was not achieved through sit-ins or political chaos, but rather through the political foresight of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Two-Nation Theory, and the tireless struggle of his companions.

Senator Siddiqui remarked that in the recent Pak-India war ,our armed forces once again proved that they can do anything for the defense of their beloved motherland. He further emphasized that economic stability was equally vital, and Pakistan was steadily moving in that direction.

In his address, Senior member of the Executive Council and Former Ambassador Salahuddin Chaudhry, likened the special children to “multi-colored balloons” symbolizing innocence and purity.

He said that these children were the real asset of Pakistan and the guarantors of its future and urged the youth to follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam, the very principles upon which the NPC was established, adding that only the younger generation can lead Pakistan forward in the modern era.

Addressing the gathering, International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Director Geir Thomas Tonstol said it was his third Independence Day in Pakistan. He expressed admiration for the patriotism of the Pakistani people, their talents, and particularly the confidence of young girls. He said Pakistan was rapidly progressing on the path of development.

In her remarks, Advocate Humaira Masihuddin said that the training and attention being given to special children today would transform them into “Quaid’s young soldiers” and “Iqbal’s eagles” tomorrow.

She stressed that, like the Nazriya Pakistan Council, other public and semi-public institutions must also play an active role in the education and training of the younger generation.

Nazriya Pakistan Council Chairman Mian Muhammad Javed lauded the performances and spirit of special children during the event. He recalled that children, too, had played a role in the Pakistan Movement, standing shoulder to shoulder with their leader. During times of curfew, when Muslim League leaders were restricted from leaving their homes, children would hold placards inscribed with bold slogans such as “Pakistan is ours, Pakistan will be made.”

Nazriya Pakistan Council Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Zahid Malik paid glowing tribute to his late father’s patriotism and devotion. He termed the recent Pakistan-India war victory by the armed forces as a “miracle of the present era,” alongside Pakistan’s creation in 1947 and the nuclear tests of May 1998. He added that today the world recognized Pakistan’s military strength, economic resilience, and its firm stance on Kashmir and water treaties.

Special children, alongside their peers, participated in speech competitions, patriotic songs, tableaus, painting, and gymnastics performances, showcasing their talent and proving that they were neither less skilled nor less resourceful.

Among the participants, Muhammad Ansar, who arrived in a wheelchair, delivered an emotional speech, stating: “I came to this ceremony on my own, which proves that I am just like any other person. Those who see me as disabled are, in fact, themselves disabled.”

Another memorable performance came from blind fifth-grade student Fawad Alam from Gilgit-Baltistan, who captivated the audience by playing the rabab to the tune of a national song, earning great applause and awards.

The event was attended by “Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees” Chairman Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, former Senator Razina Alam Khan, Positive Pakistan Chairman Abid Iqbal Khari, renowned social figures, lawyers, and members of Council's Executive Committee.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of prizes and certificates among students and participating institutions.