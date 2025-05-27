Open Menu

Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust To Host Youm-e-Takbeer

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) To commemorate Youm-e-Takbeer, the Nazriya Pakistan Council Trust will host a special event titled "Youm-e-Takbeer, A Secure Pakistan" at F-9 Park, Islamabad, on May 29 at 4:00 PM.

The event aims to discuss national security and the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an official,Senator Abdul Qayyum will preside over the event, featuring prominent speakers Dr. Farooq Adil, Ms. Naeem Fatima Alvi, and Dr.

Muhammad Afzal Babar, among others.

Guests of honor include Mr. Haroon Nasir, CEO of a renowned international hospital, and Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation.

Mr. Abdullah Hameed Gul, head of Tehreek-e-Nojawanan Pakistan/Kashmir, will be the guest of distinction. The event promises to be a significant platform for intellectual discourse on Pakistan's security and progress.

