NBF 50% Discount On All Books Continues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2022 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) was continue offering fifty percent discount on its published books at all its designated offices and shops which was attracting a large number of people from different walks of life.

Talking to APP,an official of NBF Muhammad Raza said ,"The NBF is offering discount on its published books to promote and develop a taste of literary knowledge among the young generation and also aware them of history of various languages." Raza said National Book Foundation Readers Club was one of the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

Besides, promoting reading habit, it encouraged the overall book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards developing reading culture in the society, he added.

"The activity in its previous phases ensured providing this facility," he added.

