NBF backs inclusive skills education with support for NSU Endowment Fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU), Pakistan’s premier public-sector institution dedicated to technical and vocational education, has launched the Skills Fellow Endowment Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged and differently abled students through inclusive skills-based education.

The fund was recently established with a donation from a government organization, marking a significant step toward providing long-term support for students who face economic hardships and physical challenges. The Skills Fellow Endowment Fund is not just a financial pool—it represents a national commitment to equity and opportunity in education.

In a notable show of solidarity, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), donated Rs. 100,000 to the fund. His contribution underscores the critical role that public institutions can play in fostering social change. “This is not just about money—it’s about visibility, hope, and transforming lives,” Dr. Jahangir emphasized.

The fund prioritizes merit-cum-need based scholarships, fellowships, and financial aid for skill-based short courses, especially tailored for students with physical disabilities and other challenges. These opportunities aim to bridge the gap for individuals often left behind in mainstream academic systems, empowering them with dignity, independence, and career readiness.

According to the Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU, the scale of need is vast and cannot be met by a single institution or a few generous contributors. “As the fund grows—supported by philanthropists, faculty, students, and industry partners—it reflects a rare unity of purpose in Pakistan’s higher education landscape,” he said. “This is not just a fund—it’s a movement. The question now is: who else will join this mission?”

The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the relevance of skills-based education continues to grow in a rapidly evolving global job market. Through vocational training that leads to certificates, diplomas, and degrees, NSU is equipping students not only with employability but also entrepreneurial potential and economic independence.

For differently abled students who face compounded barriers in traditional academic environments, NSU’s vision represents a revolutionary approach—a future defined by merit rather than charity.

With education positioned as both a right and a foundation for nation-building and global citizenship, the Skills Fellow Endowment Fund embodies NSU’s commitment to a more inclusive and empowered Pakistan. As more individuals and institutions rally behind this cause, the fund stands as a beacon of hope for a generation striving toward self-reliance and international competence./395