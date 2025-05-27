NBF Backs Inclusive Skills Education With Support For NSU Endowment Fund
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU), Pakistan’s premier public-sector institution dedicated to technical and vocational education, has launched the Skills Fellow Endowment Fund, a landmark initiative aimed at empowering underprivileged and differently abled students through inclusive skills-based education.
The fund was recently established with a donation from a government organization, marking a significant step toward providing long-term support for students who face economic hardships and physical challenges. The Skills Fellow Endowment Fund is not just a financial pool—it represents a national commitment to equity and opportunity in education.
In a notable show of solidarity, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), donated Rs. 100,000 to the fund. His contribution underscores the critical role that public institutions can play in fostering social change. “This is not just about money—it’s about visibility, hope, and transforming lives,” Dr. Jahangir emphasized.
The fund prioritizes merit-cum-need based scholarships, fellowships, and financial aid for skill-based short courses, especially tailored for students with physical disabilities and other challenges. These opportunities aim to bridge the gap for individuals often left behind in mainstream academic systems, empowering them with dignity, independence, and career readiness.
According to the Founding Vice Chancellor of NSU, the scale of need is vast and cannot be met by a single institution or a few generous contributors. “As the fund grows—supported by philanthropists, faculty, students, and industry partners—it reflects a rare unity of purpose in Pakistan’s higher education landscape,” he said. “This is not just a fund—it’s a movement. The question now is: who else will join this mission?”
The initiative arrives at a critical time, as the relevance of skills-based education continues to grow in a rapidly evolving global job market. Through vocational training that leads to certificates, diplomas, and degrees, NSU is equipping students not only with employability but also entrepreneurial potential and economic independence.
For differently abled students who face compounded barriers in traditional academic environments, NSU’s vision represents a revolutionary approach—a future defined by merit rather than charity.
With education positioned as both a right and a foundation for nation-building and global citizenship, the Skills Fellow Endowment Fund embodies NSU’s commitment to a more inclusive and empowered Pakistan. As more individuals and institutions rally behind this cause, the fund stands as a beacon of hope for a generation striving toward self-reliance and international competence./395
Recent Stories
Realme Opens Pakistan’s First Combined Sales & Service Store at Dolmen Mall La ..
Mini LED M90 Series: A Revolution in Visual and Gaming Experience
Vivo Y29: Where Style Meets Power in the Perfect Everyday Smartphone
ADNOC Drilling secures $1.15 billion, 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs
5.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines
UAE ranks first globally in telecom infrastructure, digital government framework ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2025
3 New Kingdom tombs unearthed in Luxor
Aldar announces launch day sell-out of all 133 homes at Waldorf Astoria Residenc ..
Man detained after car crashes into people following Liverpool parade
Anti-polio campaign underway in Chiniot
More Stories From Pakistan
-
29% children immunized on first vaccination day58 seconds ago
-
Tobacco costs Pakistan 164,000 lives each year: WHO1 minute ago
-
NBF backs inclusive skills education with support for NSU Endowment Fund1 minute ago
-
Ayaz condemns attack on anti-Polio team in Nushki1 minute ago
-
Massive data breach hits social media platforms; users urged to secure accounts: Cyber Expert1 minute ago
-
Police bust inter-district online fraud gang1 minute ago
-
Three, including two women killed over domestic dispute1 minute ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer to be observed in Sargodha on 28th11 minutes ago
-
Criminals arrested during 58,681 operations in Punjab11 minutes ago
-
President stresses mass awareness, support for success of polio vaccination drive11 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on sheesha cafés: 16 shut down, 22 arrested in ICT11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police honor martyrs on 16th anniversary of 2009 Rescue 15 attack21 minutes ago