UrduPoint.com

NBF Book Museum Attracts Book Lovers

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

NBF Book Museum attracts book lovers

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :The National Book Foundation's (NBF) Book Museum is attracting large numbers of people from across the country, promoting a culture of reading that has been praised by thousands of book lovers.

Talking to APP, a senior official of NBF Daud Mirza said,"The efforts to promote book reading culture to get the knowledge of the history of the country among youth providing the platform and ease to avail the opportunity." He said as NBF has taken various initiatives to launch a series of innovative projects to promote book reading culture.

These initiatives included the formation of Village Book Clubs, City Book Clubs, Children's Book Clubs, Prisoners' Free Minds Book Clubs, Senior Citizens Book Clubs, Travellers' Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs, and Hospital Book Clubs.

NBF has come up with another novel idea to appoint book-loving celebrities of the country as Book Ambassadors to play their role in promoting book-reading habits, he said.

\395 C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mka/E:mka/I:qur/R:qur\778

Related Topics

Reading From Love

Recent Stories

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume sess ..

No-Trust-Motion against PM Khan: NA to resume session today

12 minutes ago
 Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sar ..

Federal govt removes Punjab governor Chaudhary Sarwar

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd April 2022

3 hours ago
 Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - ..

Ukraine's Military Capabilities Almost Destroyed - Kremlin

12 hours ago
 One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

One more tested corona positive in Balochistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.