NBF Condoles Demise Of Asghar Abid
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF) Managing Director, Murad Ali Mohmand, expressed profound grief and sorrow on Monday over the passing of renowned urdu and Saraiki poet, Asghar Abid, who left an indelible mark on the literary world at the age of 73, after a prolonged illness.
According to NBF official sources, Murad Ali Mohmand acknowledged late Asghar Abid for his invaluable contributions to Urdu and Saraiki literature.
He shared that Asghar Abid warmth, kindness, and refined personality, leaving a lasting impact on those who knew him.
MD NBF said that Asghar Abid was a distinguished writer, poet, and literary figure whose countless contributions can't be denied and his demise is an irreparable loss to literary world.
It is to mention here Asghar Abid served as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NBF and was also the honorary editor of its monthly magazine, Kitaab.
His contributions extended to Pakistan Television (ptv), where he held the position of PRO, and he also served as the General Secretary of Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq, a prestigious literary organization.
A prolific writer, Asghar Abid authored over four books, demonstrating his deep command over language and literature.
