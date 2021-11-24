UrduPoint.com

NBF Distributes Free Books For Students In Torghar

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

TORGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Turgar Muhammad Fawad Khan along with National Book Foundation (NBF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials distributed free books amongst the students of different schools.

Deputy Commissioner Turgar Mohammad Fawad not only participated in the book distribution ceremony which was held at Jedba High School but also had an interesting discussion with the students on the usefulness, study and importance of books.

DC said that book reading is a good habit because it improves focus, memory, empathy, and communication skills.

It can reduce stress, improve mental health, and help you live longer, reading also allows you to learn new things to help you succeed in your work and relationships, adding he said.

Deputy Commissioner Turgar also thanked the National Book Foundation and commended them for their initiative.

NBF KPK also donated books to the students as well as to the school library. On the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Jadba Sahibzada Saleem was also present.

