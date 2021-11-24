NBF distributes free books in students

National Book Foundation (NBF) distributed free books among the students of various schools of district Torghar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) distributed free books among the students of various schools of district Torghar.

In this connection, a function was organized at Government High School Jadba. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Toghar, Mohammad Fawad Khan were also present on the occasion.

The officers of the district administration discussed the utility of books and the importance of study with the students. Besides students, the school library was also given the books.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Torgar, Mohammad Fawad Khan thanked the National Book Foundation for provision of free books for the students of the district and appreciated their step as education friendly.