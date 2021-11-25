NBF distributes free textbooks in orphans

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Book Foundation (NBF) distributed free textbooks to the orphan students of an educational institute of Bara, district Khyber on Thursday

In this connection, the Assistant Director, NBF Peshawar, Fazalur Rehman specially visited Darul Ateem Educational Institute, Bara and distributed free textbooks of the unified national curriculum.

With the provision of free textbooks these students could access education. The institute has 300 orphans.

On this occasion, the Principal of the Institute expressed gratitude to the Managing Director NBF.