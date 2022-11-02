UrduPoint.com

NBF Holds Book Fair In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF) Wednesday continued holding book fairs in Balochistan for the promotion of literacy and book reading habits among youth in the country.

In a series of such events, a book fair was organized at Public school wherein, the books of prominent publishers were kept at a 50% discount, in which students, teachers, and staff showed keen interest.

Director NBF, Rahil Bugti while talking to newsmen said that in the modern era of communication, the importance of books is unquestionable and the importance of research and scientific books printed in written form around the world remains unchanged.

He said for encouragement, book fairs are being organized and quality books are being provided at a discounted price so that the importance of books and the development of knowledge in the new generation can be kept alive in the form of study.

He said that these initiatives of the National Book Foundation of Pakistan will help in achieving the goals of book reading habits.

