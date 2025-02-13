NBF Hosts Dr. Najeeba Arif's Book Launching Ceremony Amidst Literary Enthusiasts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF) under the auspices of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training hosted a prestigious book launching ceremony of renowned writer and poet Dr. Najeeba Arif's latest literary endeavour, "Nawah e Kazima".
The event took place at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium on Thursday.
"Nawah e Kazima" is a meticulously crafted urdu translation of the revered "Qaseeda Burda Shareef", a timeless and sacred poem that holds a distinguished place in Islamic world.
Dr. Najeeba Arif who is also serving as Chairperson of Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Managing Director (MD) of the National Book Foundation (NBF) for publishing her book and organizing its launching ceremony.
She stated that she was deeply indebted to her mother's prayers, which have guided her throughout her journey.
"I feel her presence with me in every moment, and I am grateful for the love and support she instilled in me."
She said that "May Allah include us all among the lovers and followers of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), and may we continue to draw inspiration from his teachings and legacy."
MD, NBF Murad Ali Mohmand said that it was an honour to publish Najeeba Arif's Book which was the best translated edition of popular Qaseeda Burda shareef.
He said, "Reading culture shall be promoted and it is moral responsibility of everyone to play his or her part in it."
He said that he as MD NBP would continue to strive for the promotion of authors and literature.
The occasion was marked by profound appreciation for Dr. Najeeba Arif's remarkable effort, with esteemed speakers unanimously praising the book as a masterpiece.
The ceremony was chaired by renowned literary critic and scholar, Professor Fateh Mohammad Malik, who added depth and insight to the proceedings.
"Najiba Arif has accomplished a remarkable feat by translating Qasida Burda Sharif. Only an intellectual woman like her could have undertaken such a task," he admired.
Other notable speakers included Rai Riaz Hussain, Dr. Habib-ur-Rehman Asim, Dr. Saira Batool and Abdullah Naeem also spoke on the occasion.
The speakers, who had thoroughly perused the book, unanimously praised its engaging narrative, deeming it the most exceptional edition among its predecessors.
They noted that Dr. Najeeba Arif's profound affection for "Qaseeda Burda Shareef" resonates eloquently throughout her writing.
