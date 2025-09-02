NBF hosts literary event “Adbi Rabtay"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF) under the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training hosted a vibrant and meaningful literary event “Adbi Rabtay".

The event was held at NBF's Ahmed Faraz Auditorium here late Monday.

The aim was to brought together writers, poets, and prose authors under one roof and present their creative works to the public — not only for reading but also for listening and engaging with their expressions firsthand.

The event's chief guest was renowned writer and educationist Dr. Waheed Rana. Among the prose writers were Irfan Ahmed Urfi and Muafiya Sheikh, who presented their short stories. Their literary pieces were highly appreciated by the audience.

The second part of the program featured a special musical session, where Imtiaz Ali played the rubab and Yousuf accompanied on the tabla. They showcased regional music styles from all four provinces, adding a colorful and culturally rich atmosphere to the event, which was thoroughly enjoyed by the participants.

A mushaira (poetry recital) followed, featuring celebrated poets including Qayyum Tahir, Tabassum Malihabadi, and Umair Ali Anjum. The poets presented their work in their unique styles and received great applause from the audience.

At the conclusion, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the NBF, expressed gratitude to all the guests and attendees. He emphasized that such events were part of the Foundation’s mission to strengthen the public’s connection with books and to promote literary, intellectual, and cultural activities.

“Programs like ‘Adabi Rabtay’ provide a valuable platform where literary minds and enthusiasts can connect, share their work, and expand their reach to broader audiences,” Dr. Jahangir remarked.

The event was also honored by the presence of Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui, a well-known writer, political leader from Karachi, who attended as a special guest.

In his address, he reflected on Karachi’s historical role as a cradle of literature, culture, and religious harmony, and expressed concern over the city’s current challenges that have hindered literary activities. He praised NBF’s efforts and emphasized that such events should be held across the country, including in Karachi.

Well-known poet Umair Ali Anjum also captivated the audience with his thought-provoking poetry and praised the platform for encouraging youth engagement in literature.

The event was hosted gracefully by Nazia Rehman. A large number of senior poets, intellectuals, journalists, and literature lovers from Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and other cities attended the event, making it a memorable gathering.

Participants commended the efforts of the NBF, stating that such programs play a vital role in cultivating reading habits, promoting research, and developing literary consciousness among the younger generation.