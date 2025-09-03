ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Federal Ministry of education and Professional Training, hosted a significant literary event titled "Dialogue".

The event took place at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium, said a press release on Wednesday.

The session featured an in-depth conversation with internationally acclaimed poet, scholar, cultural icon, and a distinguished figure in urdu literature, Iftikhar Arif.

The event host, notable poet and writer Salman Basit, introduced Iftikhar Arif with a concise yet comprehensive overview of his life and achievements. The conversation explored various aspects of Arif’s early struggles, his perseverance, and the dedication that led him to literary prominence. His journey, marked by hardship and success, reflected a life devoted to literature, culture, and the pursuit of truth through poetry.

Throughout the session, Iftikhar Arif offered profound insights on a range of topics including national and international literature, linguistics, society and the individual, realism and imagination, literary history, and Islamic heritage. He also shared thoughtful insights on classical and Sufi poets such as Rumi, Amir Khusrau, Hali, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, Mir Taqi Mir, Ghalib, Daagh Dehlvi, Allama Iqbal, Nasir Kazmi, and Faiz Ahmed Faiz, as well as contemporary poets and writers.

A special Q&A session was held where poets, writers, and audience members engaged directly with Iftikhar Arif. He responded to their questions with eloquence and warmth. At the audience’s request, Arif recited select pieces from his poetry, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivated the attendees. His recital was met with enthusiastic applause and admiration.

Managing Director of the NBF, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, expressed gratitude to the chief guest, distinguished participants, and the audience. He also highlighted NBF’s ongoing initiatives to promote reading culture and literary activities across the country.

The event drew a large and distinguished audience, including prominent poets, writers, intellectuals, and literature enthusiasts from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The auditorium remained filled throughout the session, reflecting the strong literary interest in the twin cities.

The event was gracefully moderated by Naziah Rehman, who effectively managed the flow of the program.