NBF hosts Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) event to mark Eid Milad-un-Nabi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) In celebration of the blessed month of Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the National Book Foundation, operating under the Federal Ministry of education and Professional Training, organized a special event titled “Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) in the Context of the 21st Century” on Thursday.

The event was graced by renowned educationist and intellectual, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem, who currently serves as the Chairman of the Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Wa Khatam an-Nabiyyin Authority.

The program began with the recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by a soulful naat performance by the famous naat khawan Adnan Mahmood Awan, which created a spiritual ambiance in the gathering.

In his keynote address, Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem emphasized the need to understand the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) in light of the challenges of the 21st century.

He highlighted that modern human thought and questions regarding the universe were addressed by the Prophet (SAWW) centuries ago, and that deep reflection on the Seerah can offer guidance for today’s humanity.

Prominent scholars and intellectuals, including Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Director General, National Language Promotion Department, Dr Riaz Mahmood, Wahaj Ahmad, and Abu Bakr Ilyas, also spoke on various sub-themes under the central topic of "Seerat in the 21st Century.

"

The speakers stressed that islam is not only a religion but a complete code of life, and that it is imperative to communicate the universal message of Seerat-un-Nabi (SAWW) to the global audience, especially through translations in multiple languages.

They reiterated that the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) stands above all global personalities when viewed from intellectual, scientific, and practical perspectives. Dr Kamran Jahangir, Managing Director of the NBF, expressed heartfelt thanks to the esteemed guests and participants.

“Today’s event was unique and highly beneficial. We have learned immensely from these knowledgeable individuals. Events like these are essential for societal development, and NBF remains committed to organizing such gatherings. We look forward to continued support from scholars and intellectuals,” he said.