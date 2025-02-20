- Home
NBF Hosts Syed Izhar Ul Hassan Bukhari's Book Launching Ceremony Amidst Literary Enthusiasts
February 20, 2025
National Book Foundation (NBF), under the auspices of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, hosted a prestigious book launching ceremony for renowned writer Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's latest literary endeavour, "Ujale Apni yaadon K"
The event took place at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium on Thursday. "Ujale Apni yaadon K" is a meticulously crafted book of a lifetime experience of Syed Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari.
Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari, who is also a retired principal of Government College H-9, Islamabad , expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Managing Director (MD) of the National Book Foundation (NBF) for publishing his book and organizing its launching ceremony.
He said that his purpose of writing a book was to acknowledge educational institutions where students came from all backgrounds to study and achieve a higher position in their practical lives ahead of their degree completion.
He said, "Allah has showered his countless blessings on him; he has a loving, supportive family and friends who keep him motivated."
He said that he earned so much respect and love when he was in service, even after retirement; when he visited his college, he received so much respect and appreciation.He advised everyone to stay humble and respect everyone.
The occasion was marked by profound appreciation for Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari's remarkable effort, with esteemed speakers unanimously praising the book as a masterpiece.
The ceremony was chaired by renowned poet, writer and literary figure Maqsood Jafri, who added depth and insight to the proceedings.
"Izhar ul Hassan Bukhari has accomplished a remarkable feat by sharing his lifetime experiences. Only an intellectual man like him could have undertaken such a task," he admired.
He said, "I have known Izhar for so long; he is not only a good writer but also a humble man. People like him are rare in today's time; he has a clear heart."
"Izhar also shared his experiences with colleagues and friends through his book, but he shed light on their positive traits; he didn't discuss their negative side, which proves his greatness," Maqsood Jafri admired.
Other notable speakers included Ghayoor Hussain, Aali Shuar Bangesh, Sher Ali, Javed Mohsin Malik, and Irfan Jameel, among others, also spoke on the occasion.
The speakers, who had thoroughly perused the book, unanimously praised its engaging narrative, deeming it the most exceptional book.They noted that Syed Izhar-ul-Hassan Bukhari's profound affection with his lifetime experiences resonates eloquently throughout his writing.
The book is a colorful blend of vibrant memories that are defined in a beautiful way, which attracts the reader like a magnet to read the book till the end," they admired.
