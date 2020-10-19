UrduPoint.com
NBF Inaugurates "Readers Club" Membership Drive Nationwide

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 07:42 PM

National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday inaugurated the "Readers Club" membership drive nationwide to provide books on discounted rates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday inaugurated the "Readers Club" membership drive nationwide to provide books on discounted rates. Addressing an inaugural ceremony, Secretary Ministry of Federal education and Vocational Training Farah Hamid Khan said that the opening of membership by NBF is great achievement to provide standard books at fifty percent lower prices. She said that, "We will try to increase the budget for the promotion of the book".

The National Book Foundation is one of the most important and active organizations, she said. She said that the dream of development of the society cannot be realized without knowledge and book-friendliness.

She said that the government is committed to an integrated strategy to promote book reading.The Federal Secretary said that there is an urgent need to nurture the trend of reading books among all sections of the society.

Managing Director NBF Ishtiaq Ahmad Malik said that this scheme is being inaugurated all over the country including Islamabad, Lahore and Multan.

He said that the performance of NBF is an example for all, adding that NBF started the Readers Book Club in 1984-85.

NBF is playing an important role in promoting book reading and book-friendliness in the form of a tall tree, he stated.

