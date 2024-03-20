Open Menu

NBF Initiates Schemes To Promote Book Reading Culture

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM

NBF initiates schemes to promote book reading culture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) National Book Foundation (NBF) has started series of innovative schemes during last year such as online book shop to promote book reading culture in the country.

An official of NBF told APP that book reading once used to be a favourite pastime, adding that people took great pleasure in reading and discussing books. Unfortunately, this golden tradition is now declining gradually, he said.

To address this issue, NBF has taken initiative to launch a series of innovative projects including the formation of Book Clubs, special learning material for slow learners, Prisoners' Free Mind Book Clubs, Senior Citizen Book Clubs, Travellers' Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs and Hospital Book Clubs, he informed.

He said that the Foundation has also published many editions of favorite books for readers due to their demand in the market, adding that the sale of books being in progress at various cities and from NBF online book shop.

The members of readers club and registered members of NBF are enjoying handsome discounts on buying books.

