NBF Initiates Schemes To Promote Book Reading Culture
Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) National Book Foundation (NBF) has started series of innovative schemes during last year such as online book shop to promote book reading culture in the country.
An official of NBF told APP that book reading once used to be a favourite pastime, adding that people took great pleasure in reading and discussing books. Unfortunately, this golden tradition is now declining gradually, he said.
To address this issue, NBF has taken initiative to launch a series of innovative projects including the formation of Book Clubs, special learning material for slow learners, Prisoners' Free Mind Book Clubs, Senior Citizen Book Clubs, Travellers' Book Clubs (Books on Wheels), Flying Book Clubs and Hospital Book Clubs, he informed.
He said that the Foundation has also published many editions of favorite books for readers due to their demand in the market, adding that the sale of books being in progress at various cities and from NBF online book shop.
The members of readers club and registered members of NBF are enjoying handsome discounts on buying books.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM directs formulation of constitutional, legal amendments package for judicial reforms1 second ago
-
ACE team arrests PO4 seconds ago
-
Safety, Halal food authority’s team conduct operations7 seconds ago
-
CTD apprehends street criminal in intensive operation9 seconds ago
-
70 power thieves arrested in Sargodha23 seconds ago
-
CM orders launching App, call service for civic services provision10 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Haranai’s mine collapse incident10 minutes ago
-
PM announces zero tolerance against power thieves, tax evaders20 minutes ago
-
12 colliers died, 8 safely rescued in Harani’s mine collapse incident20 minutes ago
-
70 pc Ramazan Nigehban package distributed in DG Khan30 minutes ago
-
Shaza, PTA chairman discuss 5G spectrum auction30 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti- theft drive continues, 345 more connections detected40 minutes ago