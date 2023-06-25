Open Menu

NBF Launches Four Day Book Fair In Quetta

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2023 | 07:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A four-day book fair organized by the National Book Foundation (NBF) was kicked off at Government Post Graduate College Sardar Muhammad Musa Khan here Sunday.

College Principal Professor Hafeezur Rahman and National Book Foundation Assistant Director Raheel Ahmed Bugti inaugurated the book fair by cutting the ribbon.

A large number of teachers and students were present on the occasion who showed keen interest in the books.

On this occasion, the College Principal visited various book stalls of the National Book Foundation and appreciated the books.

The participants also appreciated the publications of the National Book Foundation and liked the series of book fairs. The Principal of the College made students aware of the usefulness and importance of the books and literature. He said that this was the era of book-reading and our success was possible only through books.

The students bought books in large numbers and thanked the National Book Foundation for providing quality books at discounted prices.

