UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBF Launches Free Children Summer Book Club

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:18 PM

NBF launches Free Children Summer Book Club

National Book Foundation (NBF) Thursday launched a 40 day-long free children summer book club with the aim to promote book culture among the young students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) Thursday launched a 40 day-long free children summer book club with the aim to promote book culture among the young students.

Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Engineer Aamir Hasan inaugurated the launching ceremony of Summer Book Club at Ahmad Faraz Auditorium, National Book Foundation.

Talking to APP, a representative of NBF said that students of various schools of Rawalpindi and Islamabad under age four years to ten years would participate in the club where they will attend different learning sessions.

"These sessions will be arranged under the supervision of kids' writers, educationists, artists and teachers from different schools who will teach character building techniques to these kids among other activities", she added.

She said that club would be open on Mondays to Thursdays from 10:30am to 1pm while 10am to 12am on Fridays.

Experts at the club will encourage children about storytelling, artwork and book reading. Summer book club will also arrange informative question answer sessions that will be concluded with prize distribution among smart kids.

Related Topics

Islamabad Young Rawalpindi Reading From

Recent Stories

Salute to heroes! Rescue official dies on line of ..

1 minute ago

Here’s What Pakistan Need to do Against Banglade ..

9 minutes ago

NUST Centre for International Peace & Stability to ..

11 minutes ago

Zong 4G and Huawei SuccessfullyTested China Mobile ..

17 minutes ago

Hubco issues one of the largest Right Shares in Pa ..

27 minutes ago

Govt committed to address issues of minority commu ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.