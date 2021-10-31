UrduPoint.com

NBF Offers 50 Pc Discount On Published Books

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) was offering fifty percent discount on its published books at all of the offices and shops which was attracting a large number of people from different walks of life.

Talking to APP,an official of NBF Muhammad Raza said ,"The NBF is offering discount on its published books to promote and develop a taste of literary knowledge among the young generation and also aware them of history of various languages." Raza said National Book Foundation Readers Club was one of the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

Besides, promoting reading habit, it encouraged the overall book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable demand for good quality reading material and motivating young generation towards developing reading culture in the society, he added.

"The activity in its previous phases ensured providing this facility," he added.

