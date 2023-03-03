UrduPoint.com

NBF Offers Special Discount On Books In Sibi Mela

Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

NBF offers special discount on books in Sibi Mela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF) has offered a special discount on books to the visitors at historic 'Sibi Mela' of Balochistan.

Following the special instructions of Managing Director National Book Foundation Raja Mazhar Hameed and Secretary National Book Foundation Muhammad Murad Mohmond bookstall has been set up at historic Sibi Mela.

"In the historic Sibi Mela, a 50 per cent discount on books was announced for the public," said an NBF press release issued here on Friday.

Managing Director NBF, Raja Mazhar Hameed in his message said that NBF was sending a gift of books to the people at the historical fair of Sibi as "there is no greater gift than books".

Acting Director NBF Raheel Bugti on the occasion expressed his gratitude to the district administration for its cooperation.

