NBF Organizes Literary Event "Adabi Rabtay"
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 11:54 PM
National Book Foundation (NBF), under Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training, in collaboration with Lok Virsa organized a literary event titled "Adabi Rabtay"
The event took place at the Lok Virsa Auditorium, said a press release on Monday.
The event was graced by the Parliamentary Secretary and Member of National Assembly, Farah Naz Akbar, as the chief guest.
Esteemed literary figures from various genres included renowned poet and humorist Dr. Anwarul Haq Javed, acclaimed poet Tariq Naeem, distinguished playwright and short story writer Shoaib Khaliq, celebrated fiction writer Dr. Humaira Ashfaq, and well-known vocalist Mehmooda Qamar.
The event was moderated by Nazia Rehman, while the opening remarks were delivered by NBF Secretary Murad Ali Mohmand.
In her keynote address, Farah Naz Akbar praised the initiative by the NBF, emphasizing the importance of such literary gatherings.
She remarked that these events were essential for promoting knowledge, literature, language, and culture.
"Writers, poets, intellectuals, and artists are our national assets, and we must value and promote their creative works," she stated.
During the event, Dr. Anwarul Haq Javed presented his poetry, inspiring the audience with his words.
Tariq Naeem also recited his poetry and received warm applause from attendees.
Shoaib Khaliq shared insights into his journey in drama and fiction writing and read a beautiful short story.Dr. Humaira Ashfaq presented one of her short story and briefly spoke about her literary experiences.
Each guest contributed with their original work, adding energy and inspiration to the gathering.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by NBF Managing Director Dr. Kamran Jahangir, who expressed gratitude to the chief guest, honored guests, and attendees. He also shared the foundation’s ongoing efforts, plans, and strategies to promote book culture in the country.
