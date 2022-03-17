UrduPoint.com

NBF Organizes Two-day Book Fair

Published March 17, 2022

NBF organizes two-day book fair

A two-day book fair began at Government Girls Degree College Tajo Bibi to promote book-reading culture among students

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :A two-day book fair began at Government Girls Degree College Tajo Bibi to promote book-reading culture among students.

Additional Deputy Commissioner ADC Charsadda Miss Sania Safi inaugurated the book fair which held under auspices of National Book Foundation (NBF) along with the principal and other college teachers.

On this occasion, representatives of NBF Fazal Wahman Khan and Alam Khan gave a detailed briefing on NBF books and informed the chief guest on special discounts on discounted books.

Sania Safi appreciated the NBF for taking this valuable initiative.

