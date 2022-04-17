NBF promoting book reading culture in various districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) aims to promote book-reading culture in various districts of the country as NBF was running the mobile book shop and holding of exhibition at the far-off places.

An official of NBF Raza Mehmood told APP on Sunday that NBF was providing inexpensive and quality books to the students, teachers and public.

Besides government, all segments of the society had to play their effective role for the promotion of book-reading habit in the country, he added.

He said country required encouragement of such positive tendencies so that young generation could be able to flourish in future.

