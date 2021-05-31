NBF provides books worth Rs.1mn to Haripur College

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) on Monday provided books worth Rs.1 million on concessional rates to Government Postgraduate College, Haripur.

According to the press release issued by Foundation, the Principal of the College along with members of faculty visited NBF Peshawar Office and finalized the purchase.

The purchase was including books urdu, English, Botany, Zoology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Pakistan Affairs and others.

The NBF staffers including Sales Manager Aman Gul, Arshad Khan, Alam Khan, Arif Shah and Mohammad Qayyum helped the College Principal and faculty members in selection of books.

Speaking on the occasion, In charge NBF Peshawar, Fazalur Rehman appreciated the college administration for giving priority to public sector to purchase books for their library and said that the foundation is offering provision of books to all educational institutions on concessional rates.