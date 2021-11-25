UrduPoint.com

NBF Publishes 476 Titles With 8,333,400 Copies During Last Three Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 01:27 PM

NBF publishes 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years

Maintaining its tradition of promoting book reading culture in the country, National Book Foundation (NBF) has published 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Maintaining its tradition of promoting book reading culture in the country, National Book Foundation (NBF) has published 476 titles with 8,333,400 copies during last three years.

"NBF has published a total of 252 general books with 1,498,000 copies, 42 children books with 1,740,430 copies and 182 textbooks with 5,094,970 copies during the years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21", an official source told APP.

A number of books in different categories were in the process of publication, the official informed.

The NBF receives numerous manuscripts and books of different categories, which fall under the domain of fiction, nonfiction, applied and pure sciences are received from time to time for publication in accordance with NBF's Act of 1972.

The manuscripts or books are placed before "Publication Committee", consisting of writers, experts, representative from Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and heads of NBF's concerned sections in order to make decisions for publications.

The manuscripts or books recommended by the Publication Committee are sent to proof readers and editors before printing in order to make them error free.

Related Topics

Education Reading From

Recent Stories

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations ..

PIA fully compliant with flight safety regulations

1 minute ago
 Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

Current players lack passion, focus: Aqeel Khan

1 minute ago
 PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreement ..

PITB to implement HRMIS at NHMP and BOI: Agreements Signed

9 minutes ago
 CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project ..

CDA to launch waste segregation, recycling project in federal capital

3 minutes ago
 Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

Two brick kilns sealed in kasur

3 minutes ago
 From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocke ..

From crypto to Covid: Why auction prices are rocketing

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.