NBF publishes Sarwar Munir Rao new book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF) published a new book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein" (Madinah Munawwarah in the Mirror of History) by renowned scholar, writer, and senior journalist Sarwar Munir Rao

(Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

This 496-page book was adorned with authentic historical references, rare information, and colourful maps, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The book explored the history of Madinah Munawwarah in a simple and analytical style, providing a comprehensive understanding of the past and present.

This was not Sarwar Munir Rao's first publication, as his two previous books, "Main ny Baghdad Jalaty Dekha" (I Saw Baghdad Burning) and "Iraq War", were also published by the NBF and received widespread acclaim.

Managing Director of NBF Dr. Kamran Jahangir while giving a review about a book said, "The publication of this book is an important initiative by the foundation to promote research and knowledge."

He emphasised that the foundation's mission went beyond just publishing books but also to promote a culture of reading and to bring forth personalities associated with science and literature, making their work accessible to the public.