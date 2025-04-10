Open Menu

NBF Publishes Sarwar Munir Rao New Book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:45 PM

NBF publishes Sarwar Munir Rao new book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein"

National Book Foundation (NBF) published a new book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein" (Madinah Munawwarah in the Mirror of History) by renowned scholar, writer, and senior journalist Sarwar Munir Rao

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) National Book Foundation (NBF) published a new book "Madinah Munawwarah Tarikh Ke Aaina Mein" (Madinah Munawwarah in the Mirror of History) by renowned scholar, writer, and senior journalist Sarwar Munir Rao

(Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).

This 496-page book was adorned with authentic historical references, rare information, and colourful maps, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The book explored the history of Madinah Munawwarah in a simple and analytical style, providing a comprehensive understanding of the past and present.

This was not Sarwar Munir Rao's first publication, as his two previous books, "Main ny Baghdad Jalaty Dekha" (I Saw Baghdad Burning) and "Iraq War", were also published by the NBF and received widespread acclaim.

Managing Director of NBF Dr. Kamran Jahangir while giving a review about a book said, "The publication of this book is an important initiative by the foundation to promote research and knowledge."

He emphasised that the foundation's mission went beyond just publishing books but also to promote a culture of reading and to bring forth personalities associated with science and literature, making their work accessible to the public.

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan