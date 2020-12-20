UrduPoint.com
NBF To Hold Seminar Titled "The Formation Of Pakistan" Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Nationa Book Foundation( NBF) will hold a seminar titled "The formation of Pakistan and promotion of national harmony" here on December 21 (Monday).

In collobration with Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training and CPAD the seminar was an effort  to highlight the formation of narative in Pakistan and promotion of nationl harmoney and national interest, an official said.

                         Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training,  National History and Literary Heritage, Shafaqat Mehmood will be the chief guest on occasion.           Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Qaiser Alam will preside over the session.

The official said that eminent writers and scholars will participate including Dr Muhammad Zia Ul Huq, Dr Qibla Ayaz, Dr Waseema Shehzad, Prof Idrees, Dr Humaira Ishfaq nad Hafeez Khan.

