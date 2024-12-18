Open Menu

NBF To Host Creative Workshops For Writers, Illustrators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM

NBF to host creative workshops for writers, illustrators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The National Book Foundation (NBF), in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, has announced a series of workshops to foster creativity in children's literature in Pakistan.

The Writers workshop will take place from January 14-17 followed by the Illustrators Workshop from January 20-23. Both workshops will be held at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium, National Book Foundation (NBF).

According to the NBF official, the workshops aim to equip writers and illustrators with the skills needed to craft high-quality children's storybooks that reflect the society and culture of Pakistan.

The workshops will also focus on fostering creativity, enhancing storytelling techniques, and refining illustration skills for children's storybooks.

Led by seasoned professionals, the sessions will focus on creative storytelling and illustration techniques to inspire impactful literature for young readers.

Interested participants can register through the provided link or contact the organizers including Murad Ali (0315-7171712), Waqas Bajwa (0300-8524432), or Fareeha (0335-0557999).

The intending participants can also register online through the web link https://bit.ly/4g77vQJ.

The initiative builds on a strong history of fostering creativity and excellence in children's literature, ensuring that young readers in Pakistan have access to stories that are inspiring, relevant, and meaningful.

This initiative highlights a collaborative effort to shape the future of children's literature in Pakistan, providing a platform for aspiring writers and illustrators to unleash their creativity and craft stories that resonate with young readers.

Established in 1972, NBF is a government-run organization dedicated to promoting a culture of reading and literacy in Pakistan. Through affordable publications, book fairs, and educational programs, NBF has played a pivotal role in encouraging literature and making books accessible to all segments of society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Young Ita Reading January All From

Recent Stories

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakist ..

ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out

27 minutes ago
 Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Spor ..

Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Bu ..

Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..

31 minutes ago
 Ministry of Education launches Specialised Trainin ..

Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week

31 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing resea ..

TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation

46 minutes ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday

46 minutes ago
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dub ..

Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai

1 hour ago
 EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to des ..

EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..

2 hours ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

4 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan