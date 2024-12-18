NBF to host creative workshops for writers, illustrators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The National Book Foundation (NBF), in collaboration with Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) and the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, has announced a series of workshops to foster creativity in children's literature in Pakistan.

The Writers workshop will take place from January 14-17 followed by the Illustrators Workshop from January 20-23. Both workshops will be held at the Ahmed Faraz Auditorium, National Book Foundation (NBF).

According to the NBF official, the workshops aim to equip writers and illustrators with the skills needed to craft high-quality children's storybooks that reflect the society and culture of Pakistan.

The workshops will also focus on fostering creativity, enhancing storytelling techniques, and refining illustration skills for children's storybooks.

Led by seasoned professionals, the sessions will focus on creative storytelling and illustration techniques to inspire impactful literature for young readers.

Interested participants can register through the provided link or contact the organizers including Murad Ali (0315-7171712), Waqas Bajwa (0300-8524432), or Fareeha (0335-0557999).

The intending participants can also register online through the web link https://bit.ly/4g77vQJ.

The initiative builds on a strong history of fostering creativity and excellence in children's literature, ensuring that young readers in Pakistan have access to stories that are inspiring, relevant, and meaningful.

This initiative highlights a collaborative effort to shape the future of children's literature in Pakistan, providing a platform for aspiring writers and illustrators to unleash their creativity and craft stories that resonate with young readers.

Established in 1972, NBF is a government-run organization dedicated to promoting a culture of reading and literacy in Pakistan. Through affordable publications, book fairs, and educational programs, NBF has played a pivotal role in encouraging literature and making books accessible to all segments of society.