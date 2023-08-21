NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Monday announced the launching of special learning material for slow learners soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Monday announced the launching of special learning material for slow learners soon.

During his visit to the National Book Foundation (NBF), the minister said that the learning material will be launched in the government schools within a few days for the students suffering from dyslexia.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NBF, Madad Ali Sindhi hoped that the NBF will continue its efforts for the promotion of all languages of Pakistan.

The minister was briefed by Managing Director, NBF, Raja Mazhar Hameed about the working and contribution of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Hameed said that NBF earned a profit of Rs. 400 million during the last year.

He informed the minister that NBF has provided books to 55 Madrassahs.

He said that NBF is ISO certified and has developed 105 textbooks and printed 6,500,000 books in the past year.