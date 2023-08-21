Open Menu

NBF To Launch Special Learning Material For Slow Learners Soon: Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 09:49 PM

NBF to launch special learning material for slow learners soon: Minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Monday announced the launching of special learning material for slow learners soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi Monday announced the launching of special learning material for slow learners soon.

During his visit to the National Book Foundation (NBF), the minister said that the learning material will be launched in the government schools within a few days for the students suffering from dyslexia.

Expressing satisfaction over the performance of NBF, Madad Ali Sindhi hoped that the NBF will continue its efforts for the promotion of all languages of Pakistan.

The minister was briefed by Managing Director, NBF, Raja Mazhar Hameed about the working and contribution of the department.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Hameed said that NBF earned a profit of Rs. 400 million during the last year.

He informed the minister that NBF has provided books to 55 Madrassahs.

He said that NBF is ISO certified and has developed 105 textbooks and printed 6,500,000 books in the past year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamr ..

Newly appointed CS calls on Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori

2 minutes ago
 Four illegal housing schemes sealed

Four illegal housing schemes sealed

2 minutes ago
 Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

Newly appointed IGP Sindh calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in S ..

Computerized Domicile, PRC center established in Sanghar

3 minutes ago
 30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overchar ..

30 fertilizer dealers booked on hoarding, overcharging

43 seconds ago
 Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Sci ..

Monsoon plantation drive kicks off at Sir Syed Science College

44 seconds ago
PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's pract ..

PCB Greens beat Whites by 84 runs in women's practice match

4 minutes ago
 Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regar ..

Iqra University clarifies misleading reports regarding Barri's association

46 seconds ago
 Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in ..

Commissioner seek proposals for HFH's revamping in two days

47 seconds ago
 Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpract ..

Six healthcare establishments sealed over malpractices

5 minutes ago
 SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registratio ..

SMBR, Lahore Bar Association discuss e-registration, legal collaboration

54 minutes ago
 Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist ..

Famous research journal honors Pakistani scientist

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan