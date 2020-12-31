UrduPoint.com
NBF To Provide More Braille Books Free Of Cast Country Wide

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 12:42 PM

NBF to provide more Braille Books free of cast country wide

National Book Foundation (NBF) is providing braille books to the blind persons almost free of cost across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) is providing braille books to the blind persons almost free of cost across the country.

Talking to APP, Managing Director National Book Foundation (NBF)�Qaisar Alam on Thursday said�that workshops and seminars would be organized to make people aware of the problems of the visually impaired persons.

He said that for blind people braille is the path to becoming literate yet an astonishing adding that 90% of blind children are not learning braille in school.

He said that� NBF has planned to extend their facilities for visually impaired to make access of book reading easy to them.

He said that the National Book Foundation is working hard for the promotion of book culture in Pakistan and will take steps to improve the system of Braille books in particular.�����������������������He said that NBF has the honor of publishing the urdu translation of the Quran in Braille.

The Braille books include the Holy Quraan with Urdu translation of Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jabriel along with 108 other publications of national importance.

