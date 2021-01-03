NBF to provide more free Braille Books free country wide

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) is providing braille books to the blind persons almost free of chare across the country.

Talking to APP, Managing Director National Book Foundation (NBF) Qaisar Alam said workshops and seminars would be organized to make people aware of the problems of the visually impaired persons.

He said for blind people braille was the path to becoming literate adding that 90 percent of blind children were not learning braille in school.

He said NBF has planned to extend their facilities for visually impaired children to make access of book reading easy to them.

He said the National Book Foundation was working hard for the promotion of book culture in Pakistan and would take steps to improve the system of Braille books in particular.

He said NBF has the honor of publishing the urdu translation of the Quran in Braille.

The Braille books include the Holy Quraan with Urdu translation, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-e-Jabriel along with 108 other publications.

/778