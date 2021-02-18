NBF to publish single national curriculum books

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) was given permission for the publication of single national curriculum books during its board of Governors (BoG) meeting held here Thursday.

Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood presided over the meeting, while it was attended by NBF BoG members including Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education Wajiha Akram, Secretary Education Farah Hamid, MNAs Andleeb Abbas, Ali Khan Jadoon, Amjad Ali Khan, educationist Fateh Muhammad Malik, Chairman PAL Dr Muhammad Yousuf Khushk, educationist Gen(r) Muhammad Tahir, Syed Zulifqar Gilani HEC, Miss Qaisera Alvi educationist, Chief Advisor Curriculum Academic and Training Dr Fouzia Khan, Member E&P Khyber Pakhtunkha Text Book Board Peshawar Saeed ur Rahman, Additional Secretary Quetta Samiullah Khan and Chairman Text Book Board Azad Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffarabad.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director NBF Qaiser Alam presented details on important issues of the foundation.

He also shared the details of General Books, Curriculum Books, Shehar e Kitab of NBF, Baraille Books.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood in light of the suggestions and recommendations given by the BoG members, directed to constitute a committee to finalise the strategy of NBF. It was decided that MNA Andleeb Abbas will be the Convenor of the committee while Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, MNA Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA Amjad Ali Khan, Fateh Muhammad Malik, Gen (r) Muhammad Tahir, Syed Zulifqar Gilani and a joint Secretary from Education Ministry would be its members.

The committee would finalise the future strategy of NBF. However, under the recommendations and suggestions of the committee, the compulsory process will be adopted to modernise the NBF.

The Forum also gave permission for the recruitment of IT department and Braille Books staff.