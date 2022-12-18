UrduPoint.com

NBF's Countrywide Book Fairs Campaign Attracts Book Lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF)'s book fair campaign is attracting a large number of book lovers, especially students, from across the country as it is offering a variety of books at discounted rates.

Under this campaign, book fairs are being arranged on daily basis in different cities with the aim of making book reading an attractive lure for the young generation and instilling in them a thirst for knowledge. The book fairs are providing quality books at up to 50 percent discounted price.

The NBF has so far arranged book fairs at various places across the country, including Government Islamia Science College, Sukkur; Salman Shaheed Model school for boys Sangjani, Islamabad; Madyan Government College, Swat, Larkana; NUML University, Quetta; Government College for Women University, Lahore; Government Elementary College Hussaianabad, Karachi; and Islamabad Model College for Girl (IMCG) G-5.

A large number of visitors, including students, faculty members, and researchers continue to visit the book fairs.

The NBF was established through Parliament Act, 1972 with the mandate to provide books at subsidized rates to promote book reading culture.

The institutions intending to have book fairs for their students can contact the NBF through email id: books@nbf.org.pk, and Phone number: 0519261125.

