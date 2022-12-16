UrduPoint.com

NBF's Countrywide Campaign Attracts Book Lovers

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

NBF's countrywide campaign attracts book lovers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Book Foundation (NBF)'s book fair campaign is attracting a large number of book lovers, especially students, from across the country by arranging a variety of books on discounted rates.

The book fairs are being arranged on daily basis in different cities with the aim to attract the young generation towards book reading and instill in them a thirst for knowledge.

The book fairs are also aimed at providing quality books on up to 50 percent discounted price so that no one is deprived from this facility.

The NBF has so far arranged book fairs at different places across the country, including Government Islamia Science College Sukkur, Salman Shaheed Model school for boys Sangjani, Islamabad, Madyan Government College Swat, Larkana, NUML University Quetta, Government College for Women University Lahore, Government Elementary College Hussaianabad Karachi, and Islamabad Model College for Girl (IMCG) G-5.

A large number of visitors, including students, faculty members and researchers continue to visit.

The NBF was established through Parliament Act 1972 with the mandate to provide books on subsidized rates to promote books culture.

The institutions intending to have book fairs for their students can contact the NBF through email id: books@nbf.org.pk and Phone number: 0519261125.

