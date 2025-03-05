ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) NBF Book Museum emerged as a beacon of Pakistan's rich cultural heritage, showcasing the nation's most revered literary and intellectual treasures.

Since its inception in 2010 and subsequent renovation in 2013, the museum had become a beloved destination for bibliophiles, students, and literary enthusiasts who celebrated Pakistan's vibrant reading culture. With its diverse collection of ancient manuscripts, rare books, and statues of prominent national literary figures, the museum once afforded visitors an engaging and insightful experience.

Quranic manuscripts and translations in various languages were placed in the museum, Books authored by renowned Sufi saints, poets, and literary figures.

The museum’s distinctive features included Book Tree and Book Truck, further capture the attention of visitors.

Talking to APP, Managing Director of NBF, Murad Ali Mohmand, highlighted the museum’s significance, stating, “This is a unique book museum where visitors can explore ancient Quranic manuscripts, historical literature, and the cultural essence of all four provinces, presented in regional languages. Statues of national heroes and other rare items have been preserved in their original form.”

He revealed that Quranic manuscripts at the museum were crafted using wood, leather, and cotton, reflecting the craftsmanship of ancient times.

"A dedicated corner showcases the heritage of Mohenjo Daro, Harappa, and Taxila, featuring thousand-year-old written scripts that predate the invention of print," he added.

Moreover, statue of the celebrated literary figure Mirza Ghalib, along with an intricate depiction of his haveli in Gali Qasim Jaan, Ballimaran in old Delhi, Pakistan’s national heroes, with statues and rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as well as exclusive publications detailing his life and leadership.

Literary icons such as Allama Iqbal, Saadat Hasan Manto, Hafeez Jalandhari, and Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi statues were also placed in the museum, Qasmi’s personal belongings, including his mug, glass, pen, and waistcoat—generously donated by his family—were displayed as a tribute to his literary contributions.

"One of the museum’s most interactive features is the Book Tree, where visitors leave handwritten messages during various NBF events," he told.

"This unique initiative reflects the museum’s role in promoting a love, peace for literature and intellectual engagement," he shared.

According to the MD NBF, the museum had welcomed frequent visits from CSP officers, as well as students and faculty members from educational institutions across Pakistan, who appreciated its beautifully curated environment.

“We aim to send a message of peace through this book museum,” he added.Visitors had also expressed deep appreciation for the museum’s literary ambiance.

Nayab, a frequent visitor, shared her admiration, stating, “I often visit this museum and love its vast collection of literary works, statues, and rare artifacts. I have brought many friends here, and they all admire its interior and environment.Adnan, a B.Com student visiting with his college delegation, was equally impressed.

“This is my first time here, and I love everything about this place, especially the Book Tree. I will recommend everyone to visit this historical book museum to experience its peaceful atmosphere and promote the culture of reading,” he remarked.

It's worth noting that the museum's doors were open to the public, providing an opportunity for book enthusiasts to visit and pay tribute to the world of literature.

