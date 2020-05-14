UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NBF's Readers Drive To Continue In May

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:11 PM

NBF's readers drive to continue in May

National Book Foundation (NBF) Thursday said under Reader Club Scheme, members could get books on 55 percent discounted rates during the current month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :National Book Foundation (NBF) Thursday said under Reader Club Scheme, members could get books on 55 percent discounted rates during the current month.

According to an NBF official, the foundation was promoting book reading culture in the country by offering books on inexpensive rates.

He said membership was open during May to increase the number of members and to facilitate books on low-priced rates in�this year.

Readers Club Scheme was the most attractive scheme of the foundation for the book lovers who waited anxiously for opening of this scheme, he added.

He said to get membership there was only need of copy of computerised national identity card (CNIC) and two passport size photos along with Rs110 membership fee.

He said the book lovers could apply again to get membership and the scheme would be closed after completing the set target for the year 2020.

He said Readers Club Scheme was started from the advent of September last year on 'first come first served' basis here at the NBF head office and other regional branches and attracted a number of book lovers.

A number of readers visited the head office of the NBF in the Federal capital, regional offices and Shehr-i-Kitab throughout the year for getting membership of this scheme and to avail maximum benefits out of this scheme, he added.

