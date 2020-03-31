UrduPoint.com
NBP Branch Sealed As Bank Officer Among 5 Persons Tested Coronavirus Positive

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:59 AM

A national bank officer among five persons tested positive for coronavirus here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours as NBP's Fatima Jinnah branch was sealed on Monday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):A national bank officer among five persons tested positive for coronavirus here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours as NBP's Fatima Jinnah branch was sealed on Monday morning.

After receiving positive result of coronavirus test of a bank officer, NBP authorities have suspended all operations of the branch while other employees of the branch had also been sent into quarantine.

According to health officials, three of the infected persons belong to Hyderabad, one each from Tando Muhammad Khan and Tharparkar while one member of Tableeghi Jamat hails from Lahore were being provided treatment at COVID-19 ward of LU hospital.

All patients after tested positive have been shifted to isolation ward for further treatment, officials said and added that after emergence of five new cases number of coronavirus patients in Hyderabad soared to 12 out of them five had already been shifted to Karachi and one had been discharged after being cured.

