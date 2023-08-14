Open Menu

NBP Pensioners, Employees' Widows In Limbo Amid No Redressal Of Grievances

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2023 | 06:11 PM

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Pensioners and their widows were facing serious financial constraints and difficulties due to negligible pension paid to the employees without annual budgetary increments leaving the retired employees and their families in sheer disregard and negligence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ):The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Pensioners and their widows were facing serious financial constraints and difficulties due to negligible pension paid to the employees without annual budgetary increments leaving the retired employees and their families in sheer disregard and negligence.

The NBP pensioners in a collective appeal had complained that they and their families were facing with untold financial constraints as they were denied annual budget increase by the inclement NBP management for the last many years in utter disregard to law of land, principles of humanity, decisions of the superior courts and Standing Committee of the Sovereign Parliament on Finance and Revenues.

They claimed that all the cries of pensioners were falling flat on the ears of high ups of the Bank and country on the whole.

Since, the NBP management was usurping the right of pensioners and their widows and orphans without any lawful or cogent reason on the pretext that Bank has filed a Review Petition before the Supreme Court of Pakistan which too relates to 70 percent rate of pension at the time of retirement and has nothing to do with usual annual budgetary increase, they alleged.

They added that it was now that Standing Committee of Parliament headed by former MNA Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh had stepped out and taken up with the Supreme Court beseeching therein to decide the long outstanding issue of NBP Pensioners on top priority so that their hardships could be addressed and Pensioners feel protected and taken care of in their own society.

When contacted the former Chairman Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, he was not available to respond on the matter for his version despite repeated calls and text messages.

