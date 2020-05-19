UrduPoint.com
NBP Regional Office Sealed After Confirmation Two COVID-19 Positive Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):Assistant Vice President (AVP) and Vice President of National Bank of Pakistan regional office Abbottabad tested coronavirus positive, the health department sealed the regional office building.

According to the details, in the NBP regional office 60-70 staff members are working, after confirmation of the two top office holder tests positive it has been decided to test all staff members.

Initially, AVP Ghulam Murtaza was tested COVID-19 positive and then the VP and Protocol Officer Qazi Ejaz Muneer was also found positive, both were shifted to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) corona ward for treatment.

On the other side, two more people have lost their lives in Hazara division by COVID-19 where a 27 years old newlywed Shahzaib resident of Thanda Choha Abbottabad who was admitted in AMC two-day ago but could not survive and lost his life.

The other person Haji Abdul Qayum a well-known business man of Mansehra who was admitted to AMC a couple of days ago and lost his life. Both dead bodies were buried following the SOPs where Rescue 1122 and health department officials have performed the burial of the COVID-19 victims.

