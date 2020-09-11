NBP,PASDEC sign MoU for development of stone sector

A memorandum of understanding has been signed between National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stone Development Company to collaborate for development and promotion of marble and granite sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):A memorandum of understanding has been signed between National Bank of Pakistan and Pakistan Stone Development Company to collaborate for development and promotion of marble and granite sector.

Under the MoU, both organizations will collectively pursue opportunities for provision of access of finance to the marble and ranite sector of Pakistan as well as endeavour to develop the export potential of the sector. The objectives included to facilitate holding of knowledge programs, exploring opportunities for advisory services and evaluating potential avenues of joint venture projects to enhance local production of dimensional stone and exports, said NBP release here on Thursday.

PASDEC is a public limited company, incorporated under Section 42 of the Companies' Act 2017.

It is a subsidiary of Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation and working under the Federal Ministry of Industries and Production. PASDEC's mission is to make Pakistan globally competitive and a socially responsible player of the international dimensional stone industry.

NBP is Pakistan's largest public sector commercial bank, providing a diverse range of products and services to the SME sector. The bank is taking initiatives for increasing market penetration and growth in the priority sectors of the economy. The Inclusive Development Group within NBP is spearheading these initiatives and is engaged in focusing on financial inclusion of under served sectors that have significant business potential.