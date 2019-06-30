UrduPoint.com
NC Activist's Father Injured After Attacked By Gunmen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 06:00 PM

NC activist's father injured after attacked by gunmen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Unidentified gunmen shot at and injured father of a National Conference activist at a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, last Saturday night.

A police official said that unidentified gunmen barged into the house of Ali Muhammad Yatoo at his native village Nawnagri Palpora and fired upon him.

Yatoo suffered injuries in his leg and was shifted to district hospital Pulwama, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Former NC lawmaker and district president Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir said Yatoo is the father of NC block president Mushtaq Ahmad. He said Yatoo's condition is stable.

