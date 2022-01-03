NC activists protest against anti-Delimitation Commission arrests

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :National Conference (NC) activists took out a protest march in Manjkote Rajouri against the Delimitation Commission draft and detention of party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protest march was organized by party leader Muzaffar Khan.

Among others who attended the march included Mati-ul-Rehman, Tasqid Khan, Farooq Mughal, Bashir Magray, Yashpal Sharma, Ayoub Khan, Waqar Lone, Tajinder Singh, Nitish Goswami, Bakshi Mahaish, Zameer Qureshi and local NC unit functionaries.

A party statement taking strong exception to the detention of Farooq and Omar Abdullah said, "Illegal detention of Farooq Abdullah ahead of proposed sit-in protest against Delimitation Commission draft is a sham, undemocratic, unethical, unconstitutional and against the very basic foundation of the Indian democracy which guarantees freedom of speech and freedom of expression to every citizen.

" Terming the current delimitation draft proposal as "violation of the Constitution and hostile to Representation rules," organizer of the protest, Muzaffar Khan said that the party has rejected it outright.

"Such delimitation has no credibility among masses. It doesn't follow any equitable parameters. The draft is aimed to pit regions against each other. It also aims to sow seeds of discord between different communities and regions. NC would oppose any such measure that undermines the political and democratic rights of any community in any region of J&K."The leaders also denounced the high-handedness of police on party functionaries, who had staged a peaceful protest against the illegal detention of the party leadership and delimitation commission report.