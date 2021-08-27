ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has asked the Modi-led fascist Indian government to restore the Kashmir's special status.

The remarks were made by the party's Member of Parliament, Hassnain Masoodi while speaking in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) briefing for Parliamentary floor leaders called by the Indian government, Kashmir Media Service reported.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar briefed the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, in New Delhi.

Government of India, on August 5, 2019, abrogated the special status of Kashmir that was guaranteed by the India Constitution in the form of Articles 370 and 35-A.

"GOI (should) undo the August 5 decisions to ward-off the fallout of the change of guard in Afghanistan in the region, particularly Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh," Masoodi said according to a National Conference statement.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the "wait and watch" policy of the Indian government, he said the need of the hour calls for playing a more assertive and proactive role to protect its interests. He said that policy limbo which New Delhi is fraught with could have serious ramifications for the entire region.

"To ensure that the anticipated spillover doesn't play out in a manner that affects peace and stability in the region, the GOI must restore August 4, 2019 position to ease out the situation and generate goodwill among the populace of J&K," Masoodi maintained.