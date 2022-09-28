NC chairmen, secretaries urged to deliver facilities

City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Metropolitan Government was making all-out efforts for delivery of all facilities to the people at their doorstep and urged the elected chairmen and neighbourhood secretaries to play their due role in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Metropolitan Government was making all-out efforts for delivery of all facilities to the people at their doorstep and urged the elected chairmen and neighbourhood secretaries to play their due role in this regard.

He was addressing a City Council Meeting held here in the City Council Hall here on Wednesday.

Those who attended were included Assistant Director (AD) NADRA, Abdul Samad, Assistant Director (Local Governments), Waheed-ur-Rehman, Chairmen including Akhundzada Zahidullah, Noor Ghulam Afridi, Khan Rehman, Nek Mohammad Arif, Imran Naveed and other chairmen and secretaries Neighbourhood.

On this occasion, chairmen and Secretaries briefed the City Mayor in detail about hardships in the issuance of birth, marriage and death certificates and NADRA system.