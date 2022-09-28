UrduPoint.com

NC Chairmen, Secretaries Urged To Deliver Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 07:14 PM

NC chairmen, secretaries urged to deliver facilities

City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Metropolitan Government was making all-out efforts for delivery of all facilities to the people at their doorstep and urged the elected chairmen and neighbourhood secretaries to play their due role in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :City Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has said that the Metropolitan Government was making all-out efforts for delivery of all facilities to the people at their doorstep and urged the elected chairmen and neighbourhood secretaries to play their due role in this regard.

He was addressing a City Council Meeting held here in the City Council Hall here on Wednesday.

Those who attended were included Assistant Director (AD) NADRA, Abdul Samad, Assistant Director (Local Governments), Waheed-ur-Rehman, Chairmen including Akhundzada Zahidullah, Noor Ghulam Afridi, Khan Rehman, Nek Mohammad Arif, Imran Naveed and other chairmen and secretaries Neighbourhood.

On this occasion, chairmen and Secretaries briefed the City Mayor in detail about hardships in the issuance of birth, marriage and death certificates and NADRA system.

Related Topics

Peshawar Marriage Afridi All Government

Recent Stories

Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: COAS

Resurgence of terrorism not to be tolerated: COAS

27 seconds ago
 Two drug dealers held, 865 grams hashish recovered ..

Two drug dealers held, 865 grams hashish recovered

28 seconds ago
 Minister appreciates policemen

Minister appreciates policemen

29 seconds ago
 Three-day photography, art exhibition concludes at ..

Three-day photography, art exhibition concludes at PNCA

31 seconds ago
 CM stresses need to improve higher education stand ..

CM stresses need to improve higher education standards

35 seconds ago
 PR officials works round the clock for repairing o ..

PR officials works round the clock for repairing of railway tracks: DS Sukkur

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.