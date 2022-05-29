NC demands exemplary punishment against BJP 's spokesperson for passing blasphemous remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the National Conference has expressed dismay over the blasphemous, offensive, and frighteningly hurtful statement of the BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad (SAW) during a debate on a national news channel.

According to Kashmir media service, NC leader Salman Ali Saghar in a statement in Srinagar strongly castigated the BJP spokesperson's views terming them unfounded, unsubstantiated, and uncalled for in entirety. He said that the BJP and the Indian government must offer an unqualified apology for such sacrilegious comments in which the most sacred name for Muslims was used in a bid to stoke communal passion.

Salman demanded that an FIR must be lodged and stern action against the erring BJP leader was needed for unravelling such an antediluvian mindset. He added that the smart alecks of the saffron brigade cannot hide behind Article 19 of the Indian constitution which guarantees freedom of speech to the citizens.

He said that Prophet Mohammad (SAW) is most dear to Muslims of the entire world and any single comment against this revered personality will plunge the country into chaos..

He added that in recent years, a renowned Christian author- Micheal Hart ranked the noble Prophet (SAW) at No1 in his list of the 100 most influential persons of the world who changed the course of human history.