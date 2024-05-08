Open Menu

NC Fighting For IIOJK’s Identity, Dignity: Farooq Abdullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM

NC fighting for IIOJK’s identity, dignity: Farooq Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah has said that his party is fighting elections for occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s identity and dignity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing a rally at Kanihama in Chadoora, Farooq cautioned people against forces sowing division along religious, regional, and linguistic lines.

He called for unity and solidarity to counter such divisive forces.

Farooq Abdullah also criticized the BJP, saying they snatched away IIOJK’s identity and land rights, and urged dialogue with Pakistan to resolve issues.

