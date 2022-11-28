NC General Secretary vows to continue fight to restore identity of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Saghar Monday said that National Conference is fighting to restore the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said in Srinagar that people were looking towards NC to take them out of the mess and chaos. "NC is not just a political party, it's emblematic of the struggle against suppression.

It's a platform where people have expressed, debated, contested, and consented to ideas to take J&K from an oppressive rule to real freedom.

We gave voice to every single person irrespective of their religious, linguistic, and regional affiliations. Our collective challenge is to shape our future by protecting our unique identity, culture, and constitutional position," he added.

Saghar further added that those who were working against the interests of the people of Kashmir were coming up with new fabricated stories every day.

He further asked people to remain alert and defeat the evil designs of those forces who thrive on chaos and confusion.