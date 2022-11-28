UrduPoint.com

NC General Secretary Vows To Continue Fight To Restore Identity Of Jammu And Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:40 AM

NC General Secretary vows to continue fight to restore identity of Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary, Ali Mohammad Saghar Monday said that National Conference is fighting to restore the identity of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, he said in Srinagar that people were looking towards NC to take them out of the mess and chaos. "NC is not just a political party, it's emblematic of the struggle against suppression.

It's a platform where people have expressed, debated, contested, and consented to ideas to take J&K from an oppressive rule to real freedom.

We gave voice to every single person irrespective of their religious, linguistic, and regional affiliations. Our collective challenge is to shape our future by protecting our unique identity, culture, and constitutional position," he added.

Saghar further added that those who were working against the interests of the people of Kashmir were coming up with new fabricated stories every day.

He further asked people to remain alert and defeat the evil designs of those forces who thrive on chaos and confusion.

Related Topics

Alert Jammu Srinagar Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

1 day ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

1 day ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.