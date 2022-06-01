NC President calls for all party meet to curb target killings in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The National Conference President and Member of Parliament, Farooq Abdullah in IIOJK pitched for the all party meeting to discuss ways and means to put an end to the civilian killings in the occupied territory saying such issues cannot be dealt with forces and police.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Dr Farooq in an interview said that the killing of a teacher in Kulgam district has put a question mark over the claims of peace and safety of people by the Indian government.

"Making statements with regard to peace in J&K won't change the reality.

The policemen, Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims are being killed, but the government is still reluctant to accept the fact and are claiming high and tall that the peace has been achieved," he said, in Udhampur after offering condolences to National Panthers Party (NPP) chief, Bhim Shingh, who passed away on Tuesday.

"Everyone wants safety and security. There is a need to find means and ways to curb the killings in Jammu and Kashmir. An All Party meeting should be convened, leaders should discuss as how to bring a solution to the prevailing situation. The situation can't be dealt with by forces and police," he said.

"If tomorrow the political leaders are killed, where is security for them," he asked.

About the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra, Dr Abdullah said that if any untoward incident takes places on the pilgrims, entire India will have to bear the consequences, thus the government needs to stay very alert in this regard.